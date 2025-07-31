Currencies / CTRE
CTRE: CareTrust REIT Inc
34.29 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTRE exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.03 and at a high of 34.33.
Follow CareTrust REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTRE News
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Opinion: Suze Orman is known for money advice — now she’s sharing her stock picks and biggest investing mistake
- Top 5 Dividend Stocks For Steady Income
- Caretrust Inc stock hits all-time high at 34.13 USD
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- CareTrust REIT stock price target raised to $36 from $33 at KeyBanc
- CareTrust REIT prices upsized public offering of 20 million shares
- CareTrust REIT announces common stock offering of 15.5 million shares
- Caretrust Inc stock reaches all-time high of 33.19 USD
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CTRE)
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CareTrust REIT Q2 2025 slides: portfolio expansion drives record investment growth
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 Revenue Up 63%
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- City Office REIT (CIO) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
Daily Range
34.03 34.33
Year Range
24.79 34.91
- Previous Close
- 34.26
- Open
- 34.10
- Bid
- 34.29
- Ask
- 34.59
- Low
- 34.03
- High
- 34.33
- Volume
- 1.550 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.48%
- Year Change
- 9.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%