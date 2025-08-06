Valute / CTRE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CTRE: CareTrust REIT Inc
34.32 USD 0.39 (1.12%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTRE ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.31 e ad un massimo di 34.91.
Segui le dinamiche di CareTrust REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTRE News
- Il titolo di Caretrust Inc raggiunge il massimo storico di 34,92 USD
- Caretrust Inc stock hits all-time high of 34.92 USD
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Opinion: Suze Orman is known for money advice — now she’s sharing her stock picks and biggest investing mistake
- Top 5 Dividend Stocks For Steady Income
- Caretrust Inc stock hits all-time high at 34.13 USD
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- CareTrust REIT stock price target raised to $36 from $33 at KeyBanc
- CareTrust REIT prices upsized public offering of 20 million shares
- CareTrust REIT announces common stock offering of 15.5 million shares
- Caretrust Inc stock reaches all-time high of 33.19 USD
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CTRE)
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CareTrust REIT Q2 2025 slides: portfolio expansion drives record investment growth
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 Revenue Up 63%
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.31 34.91
Intervallo Annuale
24.79 35.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.71
- Apertura
- 34.91
- Bid
- 34.32
- Ask
- 34.62
- Minimo
- 34.31
- Massimo
- 34.91
- Volume
- 2.286 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.79%
20 settembre, sabato