34.32 USD 0.39 (1.12%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTRE ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.31 e ad un massimo di 34.91.

Segui le dinamiche di CareTrust REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.31 34.91
Intervallo Annuale
24.79 35.07
Chiusura Precedente
34.71
Apertura
34.91
Bid
34.32
Ask
34.62
Minimo
34.31
Massimo
34.91
Volume
2.286 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.12%
Variazione Mensile
-0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
19.58%
Variazione Annuale
9.79%
