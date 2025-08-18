Moedas / CPNG
CPNG: Coupang Inc Class A
33.54 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPNG para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.12 e o mais alto foi 33.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coupang Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
33.12 33.62
Faixa anual
19.02 33.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.33
- Open
- 33.42
- Bid
- 33.54
- Ask
- 33.84
- Low
- 33.12
- High
- 33.62
- Volume
- 18.151 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 53.78%
- Mudança anual
- 36.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh