Divisas / CPNG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CPNG: Coupang Inc Class A
33.54 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CPNG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Coupang Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPNG News
- Not Nearly Enough Investors Are Talking About Coupang Stock
- Coupang: The Real Growth Potential Could Be In Front (NYSE:CPNG)
- Is It Worth Investing in Coupang (CPNG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- This Under-the-Radar Technology Stock Is Now a Home-Run AI Investment
- Coupang (CPNG) Scores Big Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over IPO Fraud Claims - TipRanks.com
- Juez de EE.UU. desestima demanda contra Coupang por fraude en OPI
- Coupang lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge over IPO fraud claims
- Coupang wins dismissal of US shareholder lawsuit over IPO
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is a Trending Stock
- Is Coupang Stock a Can't-Miss Opportunity Below $30?
- Coupang (CPNG) Hits Fresh High After Scoring Washington Capitals Deal
- Coupang Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 86
- Alibaba, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Coupang stock hits 52-week high at 31.65 USD
- 2 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Is Trending Stock Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) a Buy Now?
- Should You Forget Palantir and Buy These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead?
- Is Coupang (CPNG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Coupang stock price target raised to $35 from $32 at Morgan Stanley
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
Rango diario
33.12 33.62
Rango anual
19.02 33.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.33
- Open
- 33.42
- Bid
- 33.54
- Ask
- 33.84
- Low
- 33.12
- High
- 33.62
- Volumen
- 18.151 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- 18.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 53.78%
- Cambio anual
- 36.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B