CPNG: Coupang Inc Class A

33.54 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CPNG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.62.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Coupang Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
33.12 33.62
Rango anual
19.02 33.71
Cierres anteriores
33.33
Open
33.42
Bid
33.54
Ask
33.84
Low
33.12
High
33.62
Volumen
18.151 K
Cambio diario
0.63%
Cambio mensual
18.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
53.78%
Cambio anual
36.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B