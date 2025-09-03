Valute / CPNG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CPNG: Coupang Inc Class A
32.88 USD 0.53 (1.59%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPNG ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.74 e ad un massimo di 33.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Coupang Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPNG News
- Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- SoftBank (SFTBY) Cuts Jobs for U.S. AI Push as Venture with OpenAI Stalls - TipRanks.com
- SoftBank Vision Fund to lay off 20% of employees in shift to bold AI bets, source and memo say
- Il titolo di Coupang raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $33,77
- Coupang stock reaches 52-week high at $33.77
- 4 Stocks to Buy on a Pullback
- Not Nearly Enough Investors Are Talking About Coupang Stock
- Coupang: The Real Growth Potential Could Be In Front (NYSE:CPNG)
- Is It Worth Investing in Coupang (CPNG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- This Under-the-Radar Technology Stock Is Now a Home-Run AI Investment
- Coupang (CPNG) Scores Big Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over IPO Fraud Claims - TipRanks.com
- Coupang lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge over IPO fraud claims
- Coupang wins dismissal of US shareholder lawsuit over IPO
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is a Trending Stock
- Is Coupang Stock a Can't-Miss Opportunity Below $30?
- Coupang (CPNG) Hits Fresh High After Scoring Washington Capitals Deal
- Coupang Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 86
- Alibaba, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Coupang stock hits 52-week high at 31.65 USD
- 2 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.74 33.58
Intervallo Annuale
19.02 34.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.41
- Apertura
- 33.48
- Bid
- 32.88
- Ask
- 33.18
- Minimo
- 32.74
- Massimo
- 33.58
- Volume
- 32.491 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.88%
20 settembre, sabato