CPNG: Coupang Inc Class A

32.88 USD 0.53 (1.59%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPNG ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.74 e ad un massimo di 33.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Coupang Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.74 33.58
Intervallo Annuale
19.02 34.07
Chiusura Precedente
33.41
Apertura
33.48
Bid
32.88
Ask
33.18
Minimo
32.74
Massimo
33.58
Volume
32.491 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
16.39%
Variazione Semestrale
50.76%
Variazione Annuale
33.88%
