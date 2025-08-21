Moedas / COTY
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.29 USD 0.03 (0.69%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COTY para hoje mudou para -0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.29 e o mais alto foi 4.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coty Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
4.29 4.34
Faixa anual
3.67 9.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.32
- Open
- 4.30
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Low
- 4.29
- High
- 4.34
- Volume
- 135
- Mudança diária
- -0.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.86%
- Mudança anual
- -54.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh