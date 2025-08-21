货币 / COTY
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.52 USD 0.30 (7.11%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COTY汇率已更改7.11%。当日，交易品种以低点4.22和高点4.56进行交易。
关注Coty Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.22 4.56
年范围
3.67 9.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.22
- 开盘价
- 4.22
- 卖价
- 4.52
- 买价
- 4.82
- 最低价
- 4.22
- 最高价
- 4.56
- 交易量
- 4.232 K
- 日变化
- 7.11%
- 月变化
- 7.36%
- 6个月变化
- -17.67%
- 年变化
- -51.81%
