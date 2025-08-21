通貨 / COTY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.26 USD 0.06 (1.39%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COTYの今日の為替レートは、-1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.26の安値と4.36の高値で取引されました。
Coty Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COTY News
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- Berenberg downgrades Coty stock rating to Hold on delayed growth outlook
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- S&P Global revises Coty outlook to negative amid rising leverage
- Piper Sandler bullish on elf and Ulta as beauty sector stabilizes
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Beiersdorf’s Chantecaille appoints Tennille Kopiasz as new CEO, shares pop
- Coty’s chief legal officer Blazewicz buys $126k in shares
- Coty: Valuation Has Already Priced In The Fundamental Weaknesses (NYSE:COTY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Coty (COTY) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Coty Stock: Oversold After A Capitulation-Like Selloff, But Risks Remain (NYSE:COTY)
- Jefferies warns Coty reliance on slowing fragrance sales adds risk
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 by TD Cowen on destocking issues
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 at Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Goldman Sachs cuts Coty stock price target to $4.50 on mixed results
- RBC Capital lowers Coty stock price target to $10 on underwhelming guidance
- Dow Dips 150 Points Ahead Of Powell's Speech: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Buckle (NYSE:BKE)
- Coty stock price target lowered to $3.50 at BofA on weak results
- Wall Street closes down as investors brace for Powell's speech
- Jefferies downgrades Coty stock rating to Hold amid mass cosmetics pullback
- Jackson Hole jitters, Walmart drive Wall Street lower
1日のレンジ
4.26 4.36
1年のレンジ
3.67 9.56
- 以前の終値
- 4.32
- 始値
- 4.30
- 買値
- 4.26
- 買値
- 4.56
- 安値
- 4.26
- 高値
- 4.36
- 出来高
- 5.753 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -22.40%
- 1年の変化
- -54.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K