COTY: Coty Inc Class A

4.26 USD 0.06 (1.39%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von COTY hat sich für heute um -1.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.36 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Coty Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
4.26 4.36
Jahresspanne
3.67 9.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.32
Eröffnung
4.30
Bid
4.26
Ask
4.56
Tief
4.26
Hoch
4.36
Volumen
5.753 K
Tagesänderung
-1.39%
Monatsänderung
1.19%
6-Monatsänderung
-22.40%
Jahresänderung
-54.58%
