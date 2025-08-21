Devises / COTY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.11 USD 0.15 (3.52%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COTY a changé de -3.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.10 et à un maximum de 4.27.
Suivez la dynamique Coty Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COTY Nouvelles
- Coty (COTY) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- Berenberg downgrades Coty stock rating to Hold on delayed growth outlook
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- S&P Global revises Coty outlook to negative amid rising leverage
- Piper Sandler bullish on elf and Ulta as beauty sector stabilizes
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Beiersdorf’s Chantecaille appoints Tennille Kopiasz as new CEO, shares pop
- Coty’s chief legal officer Blazewicz buys $126k in shares
- Coty: Valuation Has Already Priced In The Fundamental Weaknesses (NYSE:COTY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Coty (COTY) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Coty Stock: Oversold After A Capitulation-Like Selloff, But Risks Remain (NYSE:COTY)
- Jefferies warns Coty reliance on slowing fragrance sales adds risk
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 by TD Cowen on destocking issues
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 at Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Goldman Sachs cuts Coty stock price target to $4.50 on mixed results
- RBC Capital lowers Coty stock price target to $10 on underwhelming guidance
- Dow Dips 150 Points Ahead Of Powell's Speech: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Buckle (NYSE:BKE)
- Coty stock price target lowered to $3.50 at BofA on weak results
- Wall Street closes down as investors brace for Powell's speech
Range quotidien
4.10 4.27
Range Annuel
3.67 9.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.26
- Ouverture
- 4.26
- Bid
- 4.11
- Ask
- 4.41
- Plus Bas
- 4.10
- Plus Haut
- 4.27
- Volume
- 5.727 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.38%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -25.14%
- Changement Annuel
- -56.18%
20 septembre, samedi