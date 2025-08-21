통화 / COTY
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.11 USD 0.15 (3.52%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COTY 환율이 오늘 -3.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.10이고 고가는 4.27이었습니다.
Coty Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COTY News
- Coty (COTY) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- Berenberg downgrades Coty stock rating to Hold on delayed growth outlook
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- S&P Global revises Coty outlook to negative amid rising leverage
- Piper Sandler bullish on elf and Ulta as beauty sector stabilizes
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Beiersdorf’s Chantecaille appoints Tennille Kopiasz as new CEO, shares pop
- Coty’s chief legal officer Blazewicz buys $126k in shares
- Coty: Valuation Has Already Priced In The Fundamental Weaknesses (NYSE:COTY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Coty (COTY) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Coty Stock: Oversold After A Capitulation-Like Selloff, But Risks Remain (NYSE:COTY)
- Jefferies warns Coty reliance on slowing fragrance sales adds risk
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 by TD Cowen on destocking issues
- Coty stock price target lowered to $4 at Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Goldman Sachs cuts Coty stock price target to $4.50 on mixed results
- RBC Capital lowers Coty stock price target to $10 on underwhelming guidance
- Dow Dips 150 Points Ahead Of Powell's Speech: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Buckle (NYSE:BKE)
- Coty stock price target lowered to $3.50 at BofA on weak results
- Wall Street closes down as investors brace for Powell's speech
일일 변동 비율
4.10 4.27
년간 변동
3.67 9.56
- 이전 종가
- 4.26
- 시가
- 4.26
- Bid
- 4.11
- Ask
- 4.41
- 저가
- 4.10
- 고가
- 4.27
- 볼륨
- 5.727 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.52%
- 월 변동
- -2.38%
- 6개월 변동
- -25.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -56.18%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K