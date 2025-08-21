Valute / COTY
COTY: Coty Inc Class A
4.11 USD 0.15 (3.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COTY ha avuto una variazione del -3.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.10 e ad un massimo di 4.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Coty Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.10 4.27
Intervallo Annuale
3.67 9.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.26
- Apertura
- 4.26
- Bid
- 4.11
- Ask
- 4.41
- Minimo
- 4.10
- Massimo
- 4.27
- Volume
- 5.727 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.18%
20 settembre, sabato