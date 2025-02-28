Moedas / COLL
COLL: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
35.85 USD 0.31 (0.87%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COLL para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.02 e o mais alto foi 36.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
COLL Notícias
- Collegium at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Financial Strength
- Earnings call transcript: Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Q2 2025 estimates, stock surges
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical stock with Buy rating
- Truist Securities raises Collegium Pharmaceutical stock price target to $45
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges 29%, guidance raised
- Compared to Estimates, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Collegium Pharmaceutical earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 33.91% Upside in Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Right Now?
- Collegium Pharmaceutical authorizes $150 million share repurchase program
- Collegium authorizes new $150 million share repurchase program
- Collegium Pharmaceutical: Stock Deserves A 'Buy' On Undervaluation Of ADHD Drug (COLL)
- Abuse Deterrent Formulations Market Exploding While Estimated to Reach $39 Million In 2025 and $54 Million By 2030
- Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- IHF: Healthcare Dashboard For March
- Collegium Pharmaceutical's Shareholders Might Be In For A Pain-Free 2025 (NASDAQ:COLL)
- Collegium Pharmaceutical: Checking The Boxes (NASDAQ:COLL)
- 3 Predictions For March
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
35.02 36.00
Faixa anual
23.23 42.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.54
- Open
- 35.53
- Bid
- 35.85
- Ask
- 36.15
- Low
- 35.02
- High
- 36.00
- Volume
- 200
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.79%
- Mudança anual
- -7.34%
