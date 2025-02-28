Currencies / COLL
COLL: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
35.62 USD 0.70 (2.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COLL exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.71 and at a high of 35.64.
Follow Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
COLL News
- Collegium at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Financial Strength
- Earnings call transcript: Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Q2 2025 estimates, stock surges
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical stock with Buy rating
- Truist Securities raises Collegium Pharmaceutical stock price target to $45
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges 29%, guidance raised
- Compared to Estimates, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Collegium Pharmaceutical earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 33.91% Upside in Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Right Now?
- Collegium Pharmaceutical authorizes $150 million share repurchase program
- Collegium authorizes new $150 million share repurchase program
- Collegium Pharmaceutical: Stock Deserves A 'Buy' On Undervaluation Of ADHD Drug (COLL)
- Abuse Deterrent Formulations Market Exploding While Estimated to Reach $39 Million In 2025 and $54 Million By 2030
- Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- IHF: Healthcare Dashboard For March
- Collegium Pharmaceutical's Shareholders Might Be In For A Pain-Free 2025 (NASDAQ:COLL)
- Collegium Pharmaceutical: Checking The Boxes (NASDAQ:COLL)
- 3 Predictions For March
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
34.71 35.64
Year Range
23.23 42.29
- Previous Close
- 34.92
- Open
- 34.97
- Bid
- 35.62
- Ask
- 35.92
- Low
- 34.71
- High
- 35.64
- Volume
- 1.370 K
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- -8.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.03%
- Year Change
- -7.93%
