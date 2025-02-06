Moedas / CNXN
CNXN: PC Connection Inc
63.08 USD 0.23 (0.37%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNXN para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.73 e o mais alto foi 63.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PC Connection Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNXN Notícias
Faixa diária
62.73 63.63
Faixa anual
56.72 75.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.85
- Open
- 63.20
- Bid
- 63.08
- Ask
- 63.38
- Low
- 62.73
- High
- 63.63
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.85%
- Mudança anual
- -16.49%
