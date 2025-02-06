Currencies / CNXN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNXN: PC Connection Inc
63.08 USD 0.45 (0.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNXN exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.24 and at a high of 63.35.
Follow PC Connection Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNXN News
- Pc Connection stock hits 52-week low at $56.72
- PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PC Connection (CNXN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- CVS and Archer-Daniels-Midland Look Good on This Ratio
- Connection Wins Lenovo 360 Nationals Partner of the Year U.S. Award
- Connection secures all Microsoft Security Specializations
- Connection Wins Veeam VAR Growth Partner of the Year Award
- Connection Wins Samsung Partner of the Year Award
- Connection Announces 5th Annual IT Superhero Awards
- PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
62.24 63.35
Year Range
56.72 75.85
- Previous Close
- 63.53
- Open
- 63.12
- Bid
- 63.08
- Ask
- 63.38
- Low
- 62.24
- High
- 63.35
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.85%
- Year Change
- -16.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%