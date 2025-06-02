Moedas / CLVT
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.10 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLVT para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.09 e o mais alto foi 4.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Clarivate Plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CLVT Notícias
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Clarivate na Conferência Goldman Sachs: foco em IA e modelo de assinatura
- Clarivate at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Subscription Focus
- Klarna shares debut on NYSE at $40, above expected range
- Wolfe Research initiates Clarivate stock with Peerperform rating
- Innodata Hikes Organic Growth Outlook to 45%: Is This Just the Start?
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Clarivate at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Review and AI Focus
- Clarivate: Turnaround In Progress, But Is It Worth The Wait? (NYSE:CLVT)
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clarivate Plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLVT)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clarivate (CLVT) Q2 Earnings
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Clarivate shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Clarivate appoints Maroun Mourad as intellectual property president
- CoStar Group (CSGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Jefferies cuts Clarivate to Hold, warns on slower growth path
- Jefferies downgrades Clarivate stock to Hold on slower value creation
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Clarivate Unveils the 2025 Journal Citation Reports
- Clarivate Identifies Radioligand Therapy Innovators as Companies to Watch in the Future of Precision Oncology
- Clarivate Partners with American Library Association to Advocate for U.S. Libraries
- Clarivate Partners with CRKN to Further Canada’s Research Goals
- Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Majority of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
Faixa diária
4.09 4.17
Faixa anual
3.04 7.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.09
- Open
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- Low
- 4.09
- High
- 4.17
- Volume
- 300
- Mudança diária
- 0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.06%
- Mudança anual
- -41.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh