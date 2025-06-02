通貨 / CLVT
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.11 USD 0.02 (0.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLVTの今日の為替レートは、0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.04の安値と4.17の高値で取引されました。
Clarivate Plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLVT News
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- クラリベイト、ゴールドマン・サックス会議でAIとサブスクリプション戦略を強調
- Clarivate at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Subscription Focus
- Klarna shares debut on NYSE at $40, above expected range
- Wolfe Research initiates Clarivate stock with Peerperform rating
- Innodata Hikes Organic Growth Outlook to 45%: Is This Just the Start?
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Clarivate at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Review and AI Focus
- Clarivate: Turnaround In Progress, But Is It Worth The Wait? (NYSE:CLVT)
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clarivate Plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLVT)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clarivate (CLVT) Q2 Earnings
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Clarivate shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Clarivate appoints Maroun Mourad as intellectual property president
- CoStar Group (CSGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Jefferies cuts Clarivate to Hold, warns on slower growth path
- Jefferies downgrades Clarivate stock to Hold on slower value creation
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Clarivate Unveils the 2025 Journal Citation Reports
- Clarivate Identifies Radioligand Therapy Innovators as Companies to Watch in the Future of Precision Oncology
- Clarivate Partners with American Library Association to Advocate for U.S. Libraries
- Clarivate Partners with CRKN to Further Canada’s Research Goals
- Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Majority of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
1日のレンジ
4.04 4.17
1年のレンジ
3.04 7.10
- 以前の終値
- 4.09
- 始値
- 4.12
- 買値
- 4.11
- 買値
- 4.41
- 安値
- 4.04
- 高値
- 4.17
- 出来高
- 2.500 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.31%
- 1年の変化
- -40.95%
