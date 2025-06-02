QuotazioniSezioni
CLVT
CLVT: Clarivate Plc

4.00 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLVT ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.00 e ad un massimo di 4.11.

Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.00 4.11
Intervallo Annuale
3.04 7.10
Chiusura Precedente
4.11
Apertura
4.07
Bid
4.00
Ask
4.30
Minimo
4.00
Massimo
4.11
Volume
3.499 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.68%
Variazione Mensile
-7.41%
Variazione Semestrale
1.52%
Variazione Annuale
-42.53%
