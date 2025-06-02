Valute / CLVT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.00 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLVT ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.00 e ad un massimo di 4.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Clarivate Plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLVT News
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Clarivate alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Focus su IA e Abbonamenti
- Clarivate at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Subscription Focus
- Klarna shares debut on NYSE at $40, above expected range
- Wolfe Research initiates Clarivate stock with Peerperform rating
- Innodata Hikes Organic Growth Outlook to 45%: Is This Just the Start?
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Clarivate at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Review and AI Focus
- Clarivate: Turnaround In Progress, But Is It Worth The Wait? (NYSE:CLVT)
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clarivate Plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLVT)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clarivate (CLVT) Q2 Earnings
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Clarivate shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Clarivate appoints Maroun Mourad as intellectual property president
- CoStar Group (CSGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Jefferies cuts Clarivate to Hold, warns on slower growth path
- Jefferies downgrades Clarivate stock to Hold on slower value creation
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Clarivate Unveils the 2025 Journal Citation Reports
- Clarivate Identifies Radioligand Therapy Innovators as Companies to Watch in the Future of Precision Oncology
- Clarivate Partners with American Library Association to Advocate for U.S. Libraries
- Clarivate Partners with CRKN to Further Canada’s Research Goals
- Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Majority of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.00 4.11
Intervallo Annuale
3.04 7.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.11
- Apertura
- 4.07
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- Minimo
- 4.00
- Massimo
- 4.11
- Volume
- 3.499 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.53%
20 settembre, sabato