货币 / CLVT
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.18 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLVT汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点4.18和高点4.24进行交易。
关注Clarivate Plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.18 4.24
年范围
3.04 7.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.19
- 开盘价
- 4.18
- 卖价
- 4.18
- 买价
- 4.48
- 最低价
- 4.18
- 最高价
- 4.24
- 交易量
- 825
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- -3.24%
- 6个月变化
- 6.09%
- 年变化
- -39.94%
