통화 / CLVT
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.00 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLVT 환율이 오늘 -2.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.00이고 고가는 4.11이었습니다.
Clarivate Plc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLVT News
일일 변동 비율
4.00 4.11
년간 변동
3.04 7.10
- 이전 종가
- 4.11
- 시가
- 4.07
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- 저가
- 4.00
- 고가
- 4.11
- 볼륨
- 3.499 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.68%
- 월 변동
- -7.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.53%
