Devises / CLVT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CLVT: Clarivate Plc
4.00 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CLVT a changé de -2.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.00 et à un maximum de 4.11.
Suivez la dynamique Clarivate Plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLVT Nouvelles
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Clarivate à la conférence Goldman Sachs : focus sur l’IA et les abonnements
- Clarivate at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Subscription Focus
- Klarna shares debut on NYSE at $40, above expected range
- Wolfe Research initiates Clarivate stock with Peerperform rating
- Innodata Hikes Organic Growth Outlook to 45%: Is This Just the Start?
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Clarivate at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Review and AI Focus
- Clarivate: Turnaround In Progress, But Is It Worth The Wait? (NYSE:CLVT)
- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clarivate Plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLVT)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clarivate (CLVT) Q2 Earnings
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Clarivate shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Clarivate appoints Maroun Mourad as intellectual property president
- CoStar Group (CSGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Jefferies cuts Clarivate to Hold, warns on slower growth path
- Jefferies downgrades Clarivate stock to Hold on slower value creation
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Clarivate Unveils the 2025 Journal Citation Reports
- Clarivate Identifies Radioligand Therapy Innovators as Companies to Watch in the Future of Precision Oncology
- Clarivate Partners with American Library Association to Advocate for U.S. Libraries
- Clarivate Partners with CRKN to Further Canada’s Research Goals
- Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Majority of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
Range quotidien
4.00 4.11
Range Annuel
3.04 7.10
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.11
- Ouverture
- 4.07
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- Plus Bas
- 4.00
- Plus Haut
- 4.11
- Volume
- 3.499 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.52%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.53%
20 septembre, samedi