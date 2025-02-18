Moedas / CGEN
CGEN: Compugen Ltd
1.36 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CGEN para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.34 e o mais alto foi 1.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Compugen Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.34 1.39
Faixa anual
1.13 2.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.36
- Open
- 1.36
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Low
- 1.34
- High
- 1.39
- Volume
- 154
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.85%
- Mudança anual
- -24.44%
