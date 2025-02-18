通貨 / CGEN
CGEN: Compugen Ltd
1.34 USD 0.02 (1.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CGENの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.34の安値と1.39の高値で取引されました。
Compugen Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CGEN News
- コンピュジェン、Q3投資家サミットでAI駆動型免疫腫瘍学に注力
- Compugen at Q3 Investor Summit: AI-Driven Immuno-Oncology Focus
- Compugen at H.C. Wainwright: AI-Driven Immuno-Oncology Strategy
- Earnings call transcript: Compugen Q2 2025 sees revenue miss, EPS surprise
- Compugen stock price target raised to $13 from $10 at Leerink Partners
- Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compugen (CGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Compugen earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compugen to Present AI/ML Driven Predictive Computational Research at Upcoming International Scientific Conferences
- Compugen Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Compugen earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Markets Watch Out For Core CPI With Big Banks Set To Report Earnings
- Compugen: Immuno-Oncology Innovator Poised For A Comeback (NASDAQ:CGEN)
1日のレンジ
1.34 1.39
1年のレンジ
1.13 2.67
- 以前の終値
- 1.36
- 始値
- 1.36
- 買値
- 1.34
- 買値
- 1.64
- 安値
- 1.34
- 高値
- 1.39
- 出来高
- 254
- 1日の変化
- -1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.22%
- 1年の変化
- -25.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K