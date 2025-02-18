クォートセクション
通貨 / CGEN
CGEN: Compugen Ltd

1.34 USD 0.02 (1.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CGENの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.34の安値と1.39の高値で取引されました。

Compugen Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.34 1.39
1年のレンジ
1.13 2.67
以前の終値
1.36
始値
1.36
買値
1.34
買値
1.64
安値
1.34
高値
1.39
出来高
254
1日の変化
-1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.63%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.22%
1年の変化
-25.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K