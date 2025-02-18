Currencies / CGEN
CGEN: Compugen Ltd
1.38 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CGEN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.33 and at a high of 1.40.
Follow Compugen Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGEN News
- Compugen at Q3 Investor Summit: AI-Driven Immuno-Oncology Focus
- Compugen at H.C. Wainwright: AI-Driven Immuno-Oncology Strategy
- Earnings call transcript: Compugen Q2 2025 sees revenue miss, EPS surprise
- Compugen stock price target raised to $13 from $10 at Leerink Partners
- Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compugen (CGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Compugen earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compugen to Present AI/ML Driven Predictive Computational Research at Upcoming International Scientific Conferences
- Compugen Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Compugen earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Markets Watch Out For Core CPI With Big Banks Set To Report Earnings
- Compugen: Immuno-Oncology Innovator Poised For A Comeback (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Daily Range
1.33 1.40
Year Range
1.13 2.67
- Previous Close
- 1.38
- Open
- 1.40
- Bid
- 1.38
- Ask
- 1.68
- Low
- 1.33
- High
- 1.40
- Volume
- 472
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -2.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.48%
- Year Change
- -23.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%