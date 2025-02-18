통화 / CGEN
CGEN: Compugen Ltd
1.33 USD 0.01 (0.75%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CGEN 환율이 오늘 -0.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.32이고 고가는 1.37이었습니다.
Compugen Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.32 1.37
년간 변동
1.13 2.67
- 이전 종가
- 1.34
- 시가
- 1.35
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- 저가
- 1.32
- 고가
- 1.37
- 볼륨
- 270
- 일일 변동
- -0.75%
- 월 변동
- -6.34%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.90%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.11%
20 9월, 토요일