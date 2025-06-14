Moedas / CGBD
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.37 USD 0.05 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CGBD para hoje mudou para 0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.29 e o mais alto foi 13.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGBD Notícias
Faixa diária
13.29 13.38
Faixa anual
13.12 18.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.32
- Open
- 13.34
- Bid
- 13.37
- Ask
- 13.67
- Low
- 13.29
- High
- 13.38
- Volume
- 183
- Mudança diária
- 0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.80%
- Mudança anual
- -21.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh