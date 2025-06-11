Divisas / CGBD
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.32 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CGBD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
13.31 13.59
Rango anual
13.12 18.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.31
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- Low
- 13.31
- High
- 13.59
- Volumen
- 1.320 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.08%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -17.11%
- Cambio anual
- -21.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B