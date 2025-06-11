货币 / CGBD
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.53 USD 0.22 (1.65%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CGBD汇率已更改1.65%。当日，交易品种以低点13.36和高点13.55进行交易。
关注Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CGBD新闻
- Carlyle Secured Lending: A Dip, Discount To NAV, And 11.6% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Earnings call transcript: Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue up
- Carlyle Secured Lending earnings missed by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio expands with shift to first lien debt
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Carlyle secured lending stock initiated with Market Perform by Raymond James
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Carlyle Secured Lending: No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Misconceptions Setting Investors Up For Failure
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp: Dividend May Survive 2025, But Merger Hasn't Panned Out
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Carlyle Secured Lending stock with Neutral rating
- Carlyle Secured Lending: 11.5% Yield, 16% Discount, And Merger Keep Me Bullish (CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Valuation Collapse Makes This BDC A Buy (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
日范围
13.36 13.55
年范围
13.12 18.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.31
- 开盘价
- 13.36
- 卖价
- 13.53
- 买价
- 13.83
- 最低价
- 13.36
- 最高价
- 13.55
- 交易量
- 560
- 日变化
- 1.65%
- 月变化
- -2.17%
- 6个月变化
- -15.81%
- 年变化
- -20.51%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值