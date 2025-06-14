통화 / CGBD
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.52 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CGBD 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.43이고 고가는 13.58이었습니다.
Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.43 13.58
년간 변동
13.12 18.64
- 이전 종가
- 13.49
- 시가
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.52
- Ask
- 13.82
- 저가
- 13.43
- 고가
- 13.58
- 볼륨
- 717
- 일일 변동
- 0.22%
- 월 변동
- -2.24%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.87%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.56%
20 9월, 토요일