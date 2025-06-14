QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CGBD
Tornare a Azioni

CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund

13.52 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CGBD ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.43 e ad un massimo di 13.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.43 13.58
Intervallo Annuale
13.12 18.64
Chiusura Precedente
13.49
Apertura
13.53
Bid
13.52
Ask
13.82
Minimo
13.43
Massimo
13.58
Volume
717
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
-2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.87%
Variazione Annuale
-20.56%
20 settembre, sabato