Valute / CGBD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.52 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CGBD ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.43 e ad un massimo di 13.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGBD News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Carlyle Secured Lending: A Dip, Discount To NAV, And 11.6% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Earnings call transcript: Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue up
- Carlyle Secured Lending earnings missed by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio expands with shift to first lien debt
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Carlyle secured lending stock initiated with Market Perform by Raymond James
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Carlyle Secured Lending: No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Misconceptions Setting Investors Up For Failure
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp: Dividend May Survive 2025, But Merger Hasn't Panned Out
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Carlyle Secured Lending stock with Neutral rating
- Carlyle Secured Lending: 11.5% Yield, 16% Discount, And Merger Keep Me Bullish (CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Valuation Collapse Makes This BDC A Buy (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.43 13.58
Intervallo Annuale
13.12 18.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.49
- Apertura
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.52
- Ask
- 13.82
- Minimo
- 13.43
- Massimo
- 13.58
- Volume
- 717
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.56%
20 settembre, sabato