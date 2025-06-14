クォートセクション
通貨 / CGBD
株に戻る

CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund

13.49 USD 0.17 (1.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CGBDの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.51の高値で取引されました。

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CGBD News

1日のレンジ
13.28 13.51
1年のレンジ
13.12 18.64
以前の終値
13.32
始値
13.30
買値
13.49
買値
13.79
安値
13.28
高値
13.51
出来高
1.200 K
1日の変化
1.28%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.05%
1年の変化
-20.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K