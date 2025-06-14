通貨 / CGBD
CGBD: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fund
13.49 USD 0.17 (1.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CGBDの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.51の高値で取引されました。
Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGBD News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Carlyle Secured Lending: A Dip, Discount To NAV, And 11.6% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- Earnings call transcript: Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue up
- Carlyle Secured Lending earnings missed by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carlyle Secured Lending Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio expands with shift to first lien debt
- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Carlyle secured lending stock initiated with Market Perform by Raymond James
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Carlyle Secured Lending: No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Misconceptions Setting Investors Up For Failure
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp: Dividend May Survive 2025, But Merger Hasn't Panned Out
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Carlyle Secured Lending stock with Neutral rating
- Carlyle Secured Lending: 11.5% Yield, 16% Discount, And Merger Keep Me Bullish (CGBD)
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Valuation Collapse Makes This BDC A Buy (NASDAQ:CGBD)
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
1日のレンジ
13.28 13.51
1年のレンジ
13.12 18.64
- 以前の終値
- 13.32
- 始値
- 13.30
- 買値
- 13.49
- 買値
- 13.79
- 安値
- 13.28
- 高値
- 13.51
- 出来高
- 1.200 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.05%
- 1年の変化
- -20.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K