CEVA: CEVA Inc
26.95 USD 2.14 (8.63%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CEVA para hoje mudou para 8.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.47 e o mais alto foi 27.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CEVA Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
25.47 27.42
Faixa anual
18.31 38.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.81
- Open
- 25.69
- Bid
- 26.95
- Ask
- 27.25
- Low
- 25.47
- High
- 27.42
- Volume
- 577
- Mudança diária
- 8.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 25.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.44%
- Mudança anual
- 12.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh