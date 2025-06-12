Moedas / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.56 USD 0.16 (0.58%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BTSG para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.81 e o mais alto foi 27.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BrightSpring Health Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BTSG Notícias
Faixa diária
26.81 27.75
Faixa anual
14.03 28.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.40
- Open
- 27.10
- Bid
- 27.56
- Ask
- 27.86
- Low
- 26.81
- High
- 27.75
- Volume
- 253
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 53.45%
- Mudança anual
- 85.84%
