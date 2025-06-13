Divisas / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.40 USD 0.30 (1.11%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BTSG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BrightSpring Health Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
26.70 27.50
Rango anual
14.03 28.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.10
- Open
- 26.95
- Bid
- 27.40
- Ask
- 27.70
- Low
- 26.70
- High
- 27.50
- Volumen
- 7.043 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 52.56%
- Cambio anual
- 84.76%
