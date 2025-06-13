CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc

27.40 USD 0.30 (1.11%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BTSG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BrightSpring Health Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
26.70 27.50
Rango anual
14.03 28.43
Cierres anteriores
27.10
Open
26.95
Bid
27.40
Ask
27.70
Low
26.70
High
27.50
Volumen
7.043 K
Cambio diario
1.11%
Cambio mensual
17.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
52.56%
Cambio anual
84.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B