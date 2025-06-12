クォートセクション
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc

27.25 USD 0.15 (0.55%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BTSGの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.66の安値と27.75の高値で取引されました。

BrightSpring Health Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.66 27.75
1年のレンジ
14.03 28.43
以前の終値
27.40
始値
27.10
買値
27.25
買値
27.55
安値
26.66
高値
27.75
出来高
4.718 K
1日の変化
-0.55%
1ヶ月の変化
16.80%
6ヶ月の変化
51.73%
1年の変化
83.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K