BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.25 USD 0.15 (0.55%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BTSGの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.66の安値と27.75の高値で取引されました。
BrightSpring Health Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
26.66 27.75
1年のレンジ
14.03 28.43
- 以前の終値
- 27.40
- 始値
- 27.10
- 買値
- 27.25
- 買値
- 27.55
- 安値
- 26.66
- 高値
- 27.75
- 出来高
- 4.718 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 51.73%
- 1年の変化
- 83.75%
