BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.31 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BTSG a changé de 0.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.80 et à un maximum de 27.57.
Suivez la dynamique BrightSpring Health Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
26.80 27.57
Range Annuel
14.03 28.43
20 septembre, samedi