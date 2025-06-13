KurseKategorien
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc

27.25 USD 0.15 (0.55%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BTSG hat sich für heute um -0.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BrightSpring Health Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTSG News

Tagesspanne
26.66 27.75
Jahresspanne
14.03 28.43
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.40
Eröffnung
27.10
Bid
27.25
Ask
27.55
Tief
26.66
Hoch
27.75
Volumen
4.718 K
Tagesänderung
-0.55%
Monatsänderung
16.80%
6-Monatsänderung
51.73%
Jahresänderung
83.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K