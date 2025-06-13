Währungen / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.25 USD 0.15 (0.55%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BTSG hat sich für heute um -0.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BrightSpring Health Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTSG News
Tagesspanne
26.66 27.75
Jahresspanne
14.03 28.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.40
- Eröffnung
- 27.10
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- Tief
- 26.66
- Hoch
- 27.75
- Volumen
- 4.718 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.55%
- Monatsänderung
- 16.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 51.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 83.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K