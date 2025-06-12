Valute / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.31 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BTSG ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.80 e ad un massimo di 27.57.
Segui le dinamiche di BrightSpring Health Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BTSG News
- BrightSpring Health stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on strong growth outlook
- Brightspring Health Services stock hits all-time high at 25.57 USD
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- IPO Stock Of The Week: Health Care Leader BrightSpring Eyes Latest Buy Point
- Here's Why Gold Stocks Continue To Draw Investors. Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BrightSpring Health Services Stock?
- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Stryker (SYK) This Year?
- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BrightSpring Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 29% as pharmacy segment excels
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- Organon (OGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPGX)
- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Down 10.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG)
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- BrightSpring Health Leads Companies In Line For Triple-Digit Profit Growth
- BrightSpring Health stock initiated with Buy rating at TD Cowen
- Hims & Hers Goes Global, Named To Top Stocks List: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- BrightSpring’s Onco360 selected as pharmacy partner for cancer therapies
- BrightSpring Health stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS
- BrightSpring Health CEO Rousseau sells $11.57 million in stock
- AI Chip Wizard Broadcom Trades Near New High: Today's Best Growth Stocks: Who's On The IBD 50, Other Premium Lists?
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.80 27.57
Intervallo Annuale
14.03 28.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.25
- Apertura
- 27.15
- Bid
- 27.31
- Ask
- 27.61
- Minimo
- 26.80
- Massimo
- 27.57
- Volume
- 4.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 84.15%
20 settembre, sabato