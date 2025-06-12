货币 / BTSG
BTSG: BrightSpring Health Services Inc
27.12 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTSG汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点27.12和高点27.33进行交易。
关注BrightSpring Health Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.12 27.33
年范围
14.03 28.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.10
- 开盘价
- 27.19
- 卖价
- 27.12
- 买价
- 27.42
- 最低价
- 27.12
- 最高价
- 27.33
- 交易量
- 636
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- 16.25%
- 6个月变化
- 51.00%
- 年变化
- 82.87%
