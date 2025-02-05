- Visão do mercado
BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr
A taxa do BSBR para hoje mudou para 2.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.39 e o mais alto foi 5.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is BSBR stock price today?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.
Does BSBR stock pay dividends?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.
How to buy BSBR stock?
You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.
How to invest into BSBR stock?
Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSBR stock split?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.34
- Open
- 5.42
- Bid
- 5.49
- Ask
- 5.79
- Low
- 5.39
- High
- 5.49
- Volume
- 773
- Mudança diária
- 2.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.31%
- Mudança anual
- 4.97%