CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BSBR
Volver a Acciones

BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr

5.49 USD 0.15 (2.81%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BSBR de hoy ha cambiado un 2.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.49.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSBR News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is BSBR stock price today?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.

Does BSBR stock pay dividends?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.

How to buy BSBR stock?

You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.

How to invest into BSBR stock?

Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSBR stock split?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
5.39 5.49
Rango anual
3.75 5.65
Cierres anteriores
5.34
Open
5.42
Bid
5.49
Ask
5.79
Low
5.39
High
5.49
Volumen
773
Cambio diario
2.81%
Cambio mensual
6.60%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.31%
Cambio anual
4.97%
28 septiembre, domingo