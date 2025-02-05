KurseKategorien
BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr

5.49 USD 0.15 (2.81%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BSBR hat sich für heute um 2.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is BSBR stock price today?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.

Does BSBR stock pay dividends?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.

How to buy BSBR stock?

You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.

How to invest into BSBR stock?

Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSBR stock split?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
5.39 5.49
Jahresspanne
3.75 5.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.34
Eröffnung
5.42
Bid
5.49
Ask
5.79
Tief
5.39
Hoch
5.49
Volumen
773
Tagesänderung
2.81%
Monatsänderung
6.60%
6-Monatsänderung
16.31%
Jahresänderung
4.97%
