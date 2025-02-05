报价部分
货币 / BSBR
BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr

5.49 USD 0.15 (2.81%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BSBR汇率已更改2.81%。当日，交易品种以低点5.39和高点5.49进行交易。

关注Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is BSBR stock price today?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.

Does BSBR stock pay dividends?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.

How to buy BSBR stock?

You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.

How to invest into BSBR stock?

Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSBR stock split?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.

日范围
5.39 5.49
年范围
3.75 5.65
前一天收盘价
5.34
开盘价
5.42
卖价
5.49
买价
5.79
最低价
5.39
最高价
5.49
交易量
773
日变化
2.81%
月变化
6.60%
6个月变化
16.31%
年变化
4.97%
28 九月, 星期日