BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr

5.49 USD 0.15 (2.81%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSBR ha avuto una variazione del 2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.39 e ad un massimo di 5.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is BSBR stock price today?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.

Does BSBR stock pay dividends?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.

How to buy BSBR stock?

You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.

How to invest into BSBR stock?

Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSBR stock split?

Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.39 5.49
Intervallo Annuale
3.75 5.65
Chiusura Precedente
5.34
Apertura
5.42
Bid
5.49
Ask
5.79
Minimo
5.39
Massimo
5.49
Volume
773
Variazione giornaliera
2.81%
Variazione Mensile
6.60%
Variazione Semestrale
16.31%
Variazione Annuale
4.97%
