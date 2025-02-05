- 개요
BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr
BSBR 환율이 오늘 2.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.39이고 고가는 5.49이었습니다.
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BSBR News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BSBR stock price today?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.
Does BSBR stock pay dividends?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.
How to buy BSBR stock?
You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.
How to invest into BSBR stock?
Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSBR stock split?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 5.34
- 시가
- 5.42
- Bid
- 5.49
- Ask
- 5.79
- 저가
- 5.39
- 고가
- 5.49
- 볼륨
- 773
- 일일 변동
- 2.81%
- 월 변동
- 6.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.97%