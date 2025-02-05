- 概要
BSBR: Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr
BSBRの今日の為替レートは、2.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.39の安値と5.49の高値で取引されました。
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each reprダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BSBR News
- バンコ・サンタンデール・ブラジル、株式とADR買戻しプログラムを取締役会が承認
- Banco Santander Brasil board approves share and ADR buyback program
- Banco Santander Brasil Is Moving Carefully In Brazil's Credit Cycle (NYSE:BSBR)
- Banco Santander Q2: Just A Little Better Than The Last Result (NYSE:BSBR)
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BSBR)
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Banco Santander Brasil ADR earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- BSBR or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- PagSeguro Digital: Cheap, But With Some Country Risk (NYSE:PAGS)
- This First Solar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR)
- UBS UPGRADES BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL stock rating on profit outlook
- Banco Santander secures Canadian banking license amid Americas expansion
- Banco Santander (Brasil): Better Positioned For A Tightening Cycle (NYSE:BSBR)
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
よくあるご質問
What is BSBR stock price today?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) stock is priced at 5.49 today. It trades within 2.81%, yesterday's close was 5.34, and trading volume reached 773.
Does BSBR stock pay dividends?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr is currently valued at 5.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD.
How to buy BSBR stock?
You can buy Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr (BSBR) shares at the current price of 5.49. Orders are usually placed near 5.49 or 5.79, while 773 and 1.29% show market activity.
How to invest into BSBR stock?
Investing in Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.65 and current price 5.49. Many compare 6.60% and 16.31% before placing orders at 5.49 or 5.79.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the past year was 5.65. Within 3.75 - 5.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.34 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 5.49 and 3.75 - 5.65 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSBR stock split?
Banco Santander Brasil SA American Depositary Shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.34, and 4.97% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 5.34
- 始値
- 5.42
- 買値
- 5.49
- 買値
- 5.79
- 安値
- 5.39
- 高値
- 5.49
- 出来高
- 773
- 1日の変化
- 2.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.31%
- 1年の変化
- 4.97%