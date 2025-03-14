Moedas / BSAC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BSAC: Banco Santander - Chile ADS
25.93 USD 0.18 (0.69%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BSAC para hoje mudou para -0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.81 e o mais alto foi 26.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Banco Santander - Chile ADS. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSAC Notícias
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- Latam Airlines stock hits 52-week high at 46.44 USD
- Banco Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines extend partnership for 5 years
- Banco Santander-Chile 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BSAC)
- Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Santander Chile ADR earnings beat by $2.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Riot Platforms Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: BSAC, TD, CIB, ISNPY and BSRR
- Value Investors: Don't Skip the International Banks
- Why Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th
- Value Vacation: Five Top Emerging Market Financials
- Banco Santander Chile files report with SEC
- Diamonds In The Rough: 10 Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now
- Banco Santander Chile launches new initiatives at commercial strategy event, Santander Day
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- ECH: Well Positioned For 2026 And Beyond
- Banco Santander-Chile: Solid Latin Bank Deserves A Closer Look (NYSE:BSAC)
- Root Up 13%, Rubrick 28% On Hot Market Friday: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With These Top IBD Screens
Faixa diária
25.81 26.28
Faixa anual
18.22 26.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.11
- Open
- 26.03
- Bid
- 25.93
- Ask
- 26.23
- Low
- 25.81
- High
- 26.28
- Volume
- 384
- Mudança diária
- -0.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.93%
- Mudança anual
- 24.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh