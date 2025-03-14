Currencies / BSAC
BSAC: Banco Santander - Chile ADS
26.05 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSAC exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.87 and at a high of 26.20.
Follow Banco Santander - Chile ADS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSAC News
Daily Range
25.87 26.20
Year Range
18.22 26.60
- Previous Close
- 26.02
- Open
- 26.18
- Bid
- 26.05
- Ask
- 26.35
- Low
- 25.87
- High
- 26.20
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 9.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.46%
- Year Change
- 25.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%