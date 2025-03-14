Valute / BSAC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BSAC: Banco Santander - Chile ADS
25.60 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BSAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.51 e ad un massimo di 25.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Banco Santander - Chile ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSAC News
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- Latam Airlines stock hits 52-week high at 46.44 USD
- Banco Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines extend partnership for 5 years
- Banco Santander-Chile 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BSAC)
- Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Santander Chile ADR earnings beat by $2.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Riot Platforms Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: BSAC, TD, CIB, ISNPY and BSRR
- Value Investors: Don't Skip the International Banks
- Why Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th
- Value Vacation: Five Top Emerging Market Financials
- Banco Santander Chile files report with SEC
- Diamonds In The Rough: 10 Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now
- Banco Santander Chile launches new initiatives at commercial strategy event, Santander Day
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- ECH: Well Positioned For 2026 And Beyond
- Banco Santander-Chile: Solid Latin Bank Deserves A Closer Look (NYSE:BSAC)
- Root Up 13%, Rubrick 28% On Hot Market Friday: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With These Top IBD Screens
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.51 25.74
Intervallo Annuale
18.22 26.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.52
- Apertura
- 25.63
- Bid
- 25.60
- Ask
- 25.90
- Minimo
- 25.51
- Massimo
- 25.74
- Volume
- 338
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.31%
20 settembre, sabato