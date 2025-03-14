QuotazioniSezioni
BSAC: Banco Santander - Chile ADS

25.60 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.51 e ad un massimo di 25.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Banco Santander - Chile ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.51 25.74
Intervallo Annuale
18.22 26.60
Chiusura Precedente
25.52
Apertura
25.63
Bid
25.60
Ask
25.90
Minimo
25.51
Massimo
25.74
Volume
338
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
7.47%
Variazione Semestrale
12.48%
Variazione Annuale
23.31%
